Will RBI rate hike serve as dampener to the economic momentum? What experts say

He further added that India's housing sector too has recently started to make a demand recovery after a long down cycle till the pandemic struck severely. "The real estate sector needs further support in terms of low home loan interest rate, which at this juncture has seen a transmission of more than half of the 140-basis point policy rate hike by the central bank. Further rate hikes will have an adverse impact on the real estate sector, which is a huge employment generator and contributor to the GDP of the country," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}