Will services make the world rich?
The Economist 7 min read 25 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Summary
- American fried chicken can now be served from the Philippines
In April a New York fried-chicken shop went viral. It was not the food at Sansan Chicken East Village that captured the world’s imagination, but the service. Diners found an assistant from the Philippines running the till via video link.
