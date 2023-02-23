Jayanth Varma, a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC), warned that it would take longer than anticipated for inflation to slow to 4%, the midpoint of its target range of 2%-6%. In an interview following the release of the MPC’s minutes for the February policy meeting, Varma argued that achieving the inflation goal would require significant growth sacrifices and hence there is a need for a glide path towards achieving the 4% target. Varma also said that the latest inflation reading is within his expectation. Retail inflation had quickened to a three-month high in January, reverting to over the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% after a gap of two months. Edited excerpts :

The markets are now re-pricing rate hikes in the US. India’s January inflation data has also seen an uptick. Economists expect RBI to see its fifth consecutive quarterly breach of the inflation targeting band in Q4 FY23. Do you think this would make you reconsider your inflation projection and rate trajectory?

My statement is very clear that inflation will remain unacceptably high in 2022-23; high inflation rates in the last quarter of this financial year are, therefore, well within my expectations. At the same time, it is obvious that even very aggressive rate hikes in December 2022 or February 2023 would not have made any dent in the inflation numbers for these three months. Monetary policy acts with a long lag, and hence the tightening in the second half of 2022-23 would impact inflation only in 2023-24. My vote for a pause was driven by my assessment that we have tightened enough and that inflation is projected to decline substantially in 2023-24.

When do you see inflation touching the 4% median target? Is it being actively discussed within MPC? Do you want to see it happen within FY25?

The projections that have been published as part of the monetary policy resolution show inflation coming down within the tolerance band in 2023-24, but it would take longer to fall to 4%. The growth sacrifice required to achieve 4% more quickly would be too high, particularly at a time when even at projected levels of monetary tightening, growth is expected to be well below what is desirable. It is important to have a clear glide path towards 4% in which inflation comes within the tolerance band quite quickly, and then progressively falls towards 5%, 4.5% and 4%.

For how long do you want the MPC to pause on rate hikes?

There are risks to both inflation and growth, and while I think the risks to growth are higher, other members are more worried about inflation. A quarter or two down the road, we will have more clarity on which (if any) of these risks is likely to materialize. If growth becomes robust and inflation remains high, then we should raise rates. On the other hand, if growth disappoints and inflation recedes, then we can maintain the pause.

RBI said that the public disclosure of the MPC letter for missing the inflation target could destabilize the market. Do you think this reason is justified? Don’t you think making the letter public should actually stabilize market expectations?

The letter is written by the RBI and not the MPC; as such, I would not like to comment on this as an MPC member.

RBI had said in its statement that overall monetary conditions remain accommodative, and hence the MPC decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation. What will come first – the MPC changing its stance of withdrawal of accommodation or the monetary conditions not being accommodative?

I have voted against the stance, so I cannot comment on the thinking behind the stance. My view, articulated several meetings ago, is that the stance does not serve any useful purpose. It definitely does not help in communicating the MPC’s thinking at all, and it is far better to replace it with an explicit dot plot of the projected policy path.