‘Will take longer for inflation to fall to 4%’
- Retail inflation quickened to a three-month high in January, reverting to over the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% after a gap of two months.
Jayanth Varma, a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC), warned that it would take longer than anticipated for inflation to slow to 4%, the midpoint of its target range of 2%-6%. In an interview following the release of the MPC’s minutes for the February policy meeting, Varma argued that achieving the inflation goal would require significant growth sacrifices and hence there is a need for a glide path towards achieving the 4% target. Varma also said that the latest inflation reading is within his expectation. Retail inflation had quickened to a three-month high in January, reverting to over the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% after a gap of two months. Edited excerpts:
