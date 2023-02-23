‘Will take longer for inflation to fall to 4%’

My statement is very clear that inflation will remain unacceptably high in 2022-23; high inflation rates in the last quarter of this financial year are, therefore, well within my expectations. At the same time, it is obvious that even very aggressive rate hikes in December 2022 or February 2023 would not have made any dent in the inflation numbers for these three months. Monetary policy acts with a long lag, and hence the tightening in the second half of 2022-23 would impact inflation only in 2023-24. My vote for a pause was driven by my assessment that we have tightened enough and that inflation is projected to decline substantially in 2023-24.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}