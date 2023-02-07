Will the bet on capex over welfare pay off?

The budget’s priorities have reignited the common debate of investment versus welfare. But governments across the world continue to spend on providing essential services such as health, education, and pensions as a way to provide safety nets to their populations. They are also seen as critical for poverty alleviation and are human capital and development multipliers. An analysis by Unicef and the International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth shows that developed countries and regions—flush with public funds—are leading the way when it comes to providing social services, spending up to 15% of GDP on social services infrastructure. South Asia languishes at the bottom (5% of GDP), with India going up to just over 6% of GDP on provision of social services, latest available comparable data shows. At a time of continuing challenges in parts of the economy, the Centre’s attempt at a balancing act may have been left wanting.