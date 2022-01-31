The foreign hand behind our food price hike

From farmers growing sugarcane, oilseeds and rice to consumers who had to slash purchase of staple food items, how global food prices move in 2022 will determine the well-being of the majority of Indian population. Will surging crude oil prices, provide a tailwind to already high food prices? Can India export more sugar at higher prices which may lead to faster payments by mills to growers? Will remunerative edible oil prices push farmers to grow more mustard and groundnut shunning water-guzzling cereals? Much of these will be determined by a myriad of factors: from geopolitics and weather across the world to how the pandemic shapes up in the coming months.