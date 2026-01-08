Will Union Budget 2026 be presented on Sunday, February 1? Here's what Cabinet Committee proposes

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has proposed January 28 to begin the budget session of Parliament, while February 1 is scheduled to be the date for the presentation of the Union Budget, ANI reported, citing people aware of the development, noting that a final decision on dates is yet to be taken.

The budget session marks the first session of Parliament in a calendar year, starting with the President's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to deliver her ninth consecutive Union Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The Union Budget has been presented on February 1 for many years. This year, February 1 falls on a Sunday, and there is a high chance that the government will maintain the same date for the Union Budget presentation as a sign of consistency in financial procedures, the report said.

The Parliament's budget session typically consists of two parts with a break in between to allow the standing committees to examine the demands for grants of various ministries.

People aware of the development told the news portal that two dates were discussed to begin the budget session such as January 28 and January 31, while a final decision is expected soon. The budget session usually begins in the last week of January.

The budget was presented on February 1 for the first time in 2017, when it was brought forward by a calendar month, and the expenditure cycle was advanced by two months. The move had a larger objective of reforming fiscal governance.

Like the winter session of Parliament, the budget session is also likely to see a slew of legislation being introduced or taken up for discussion.

Confusion over budget 2026 date Confusion arose over the February 1 presentation, as the Budget date fell on a weekend, sparking discussions about whether it would be rescheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026.

Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget on Sunday, PTI earlier reported citing people aware of the development.

“We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British,” they told the news agency.