‘Will work with industry on DPDP law’3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:20 PM IST
In an interview, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government is open to the industry’s suggestion for an extended time frame but stressed that the new law will curb the exploitation of user data and make it costly for those who violate rules
NEW DELHI : The government will consult the industry before implementing the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) bill to ensure a smooth rollout roadmap, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message