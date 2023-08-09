‘Will work with industry on DPDP law’

What kind of messaging will go out to the common user?

The message is very simple and clear, that there is a new data protection regime in town. Citizens are at the heart of that and the right to have the data protected is at the heart of that. Every platform should realize and we will undertake to have many awareness programmes conducted with industry to make sure that they are aware that while we may give them some transition time, it is in the interest of everybody including industry, platforms, startups, and including, the citizens that we do this and adapt to this expectation of respecting the personal data of Indian citizens at the earliest. The moment the bill was passed, the signal has already gone to all the people who deal with personal data, that it is no longer business as usual, and that there is a new framework that is going to be extremely expensive for those who continue to violate the obligations under the law.