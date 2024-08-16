Windfall tax on petroleum crude slashed to ₹2,100 from ₹4,600/tonne; diesel, ATF retained at nil

  • Windfall tax on petroleum crude slashed to 2,100 from 4,600/tonne; diesel, ATF retained at nil

Nikita Prasad
Published16 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Windfall tax on petroleum crude to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,100 per tonne from August 17; Photo: Bloomberg
Windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹2,100 per tonne from August 17; Photo: Bloomberg

The central government has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 2,100 per metric ton from 4,600 per metric ton, effective from August 17. 

India revises the windfall tax on petroleum crude every fortnight based on the movement of international crude and product prices. A windfall tax is levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits — primarily due to an unprecedented event.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Windfall tax on petroleum crude slashed to ₹2,100 from ₹4,600/tonne; diesel, ATF retained at nil

