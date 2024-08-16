Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Windfall tax on petroleum crude slashed to 2,100 from 4,600/tonne; diesel, ATF retained at nil

Windfall tax on petroleum crude slashed to ₹2,100 from ₹4,600/tonne; diesel, ATF retained at nil

Nikita Prasad

  • Windfall tax on petroleum crude slashed to 2,100 from 4,600/tonne; diesel, ATF retained at nil

Windfall tax on petroleum crude to 2,100 per tonne from August 17; Photo: Bloomberg

The central government has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 2,100 per metric ton from 4,600 per metric ton, effective from August 17.

India revises the windfall tax on petroleum crude every fortnight based on the movement of international crude and product prices. A windfall tax is levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits — primarily due to an unprecedented event.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
