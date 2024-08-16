Windfall tax on petroleum crude slashed to ₹2,100 from ₹4,600/tonne; diesel, ATF retained at nil
The central government has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹2,100 per metric ton from ₹4,600 per metric ton, effective from August 17.
India revises the windfall tax on petroleum crude every fortnight based on the movement of international crude and product prices. A windfall tax is levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits — primarily due to an unprecedented event.