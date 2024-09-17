Windfall tax on petroleum crude slashed to ’zero’ with effect from THIS date; Diesel, ATF retained at nil

  • The windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil will be slashed to ‘zero’ effective September 18. This marks its second reduction to nil since its introduction in July 2022.

Riya R Alex
Published17 Sep 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Windfall tax is slashed to 'zero' with effect from September 18, 2024.
Windfall tax is slashed to ’zero’ with effect from September 18, 2024.(Photo: Reuters)

The government has scrapped the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil with effect from September 18. The windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil will be zero, the government said in a notification on Tuesday, September 17.

The windfall tax is revised every 15 days based on the average oil prices in two weeks. It is charged as Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), which is a tax on the profit made from domestically produced crude oil.

 

Also Read | Govt slashes windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹1,850/tonne

The last revision of the windfall tax, effective August 31,on crude petroleum was set at 1,850 per tonne.

The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been kept as ‘nil’ as per the new notification. This new revision comes after a major decline in crude oil prices.

This is the second time from the time when the windfall tax was imposed that it has been brought down to nil. On April 4, 2023, the government had reduced the windfall tax to nil for the first time.

 

Also Read | Brent crude sheds 25% YTD on soft demand: Should you buy OMC stocks?

Crude oil prices

On Tuesday, crude oil prices increased by a dollar a barrel due to supply chain issues, and traders estimate that demand will grow if the US Federal Reserve lowers borrowing costs this week.

Over 12 per cent of crude production from the US Gulf of Mexico was offline last week due to Hurricane Francine. This has increased oil prices in three of the past four sessions, an increase after Brent hit the lowest in nearly three years last week. US crude oil futures gained $1.31, or 1.9 per cent, to $71.40, whereas Brent crude futures rose by $1, or 1.4 per cent, to $73.75 per barrel.
 

Also Read | Can the drop in crude oil prices spoil the party for MCX?

The government started imposing a windfall tax on crude oil companies in July 2022—this tax covered gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel exports to control extreme profits.

Recently, Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain said that the Oil Ministry had discussions with the Department of Revenue to decide on windfall taxes, which the Department of Revenue currently manages.

 

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyWindfall tax on petroleum crude slashed to ’zero’ with effect from THIS date; Diesel, ATF retained at nil

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue