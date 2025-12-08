Grape shortage threatens India’s wine industry as prices surge following unseasonal rain in Maharashtra
Dhirendra Kumar , Vijay C Roy 5 min read 08 Dec 2025, 12:19 pm IST
Summary
Wine prices in India are expected to rise by 25-30% due to significant crop damage in Maharashtra caused by unseasonal rainfall. Nashik district, which produces most of the country's grapes, reported near-total losses, impacting both domestic prices and exports.
New Delhi: Wine prices in India are set to rise by 25-30% from levels in January after Maharashtra’s grape crop suffered its worst damage in recent years, sharply increasing input costs and reducing production.
