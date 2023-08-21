NEW DELHI : The Union government is likely to press ahead with legislative reforms in the winter session of Parliament, targeting changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the Companies Act on which substantial groundwork has already been done, a person familiar with the development said.

Separately, an expert committee of the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is set to finalize its recommendations for a digital competition law, after which it will be circulated for inter-ministerial discussions and then for consideration by the Union cabinet, the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

If inter-ministerial consultations conclude before December, the Digital Competition Bill could also make it to Parliament in the winter session. The expert panel looking into the Bill is expected to meet later this week, the person said.

The urgency for pushing these reforms comes in the context of the winter session being the penultimate session of the 17th Lok Sabha. The just-concluded monsoon session witnessed a busy legislative agenda with amendments to goods and services tax (GST) laws regarding online gaming, horse racing clubs and casinos; to the laws for granting mining concessions; and the personal data protection legislation getting Parliament approval.

The proposed amendments to IBC are meant to streamline the operation of the code and to offer a separate regime for the housing sector, which is distinct from other sectors as homebuyers are a major class of financiers of real estate projects while also being the end consumers. “When a housing project faces financial difficulties, those who have not got possession of homes may prefer to infuse some more funds and get the completed houses rather than forcing the builder into liquidation," a second person aware of the developments said, explaining why a special regime tailored for the real estate sector is needed.

A regime for handling the insolvency of enterprises at the group level, as opposed to the individual entity level, is also expected.

An email sent to the MCA spokesperson on Saturday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered till press time.

Improving the efficiency of the IBC process is also a priority. Experts said the most crucial area of reform needed in IBC is to cut down delays in rescuing the insolvent business.

“The first and foremost requirement of reform in the IBC process is to cut down the delays in admission of cases in tribunals and in approval of resolution plans. We would like to see automatic admission of bankruptcies in tribunals. The second major expectation is an expansion of the scope of the pre-pack scheme, tailored for small businesses, to include larger businesses too," said Anoop Rawat, partner (insolvency and bankruptcy) at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Digital economy firms and public policy experts are keenly awaiting the report of the expert panel examining the need for a digital competition law and to what extent it may introduce new compliance obligations on businesses.

“It will be desirable that the proposed legislation on digital competition is principle-based rather than prescriptive. A prescriptive law could reduce the flexibility for businesses to innovate and meet consumer needs. Also, a ‘one-size fit all’ framework could lead to unintended consequences. It would make sense to have at least one round of public consultation on the draft Bill when it is ready," said Amol Kulkarni, the director of research at CUTS International, a non-profit, non-governmental organization working on public-interest issues.

The proposed amendments to the Companies Act are mainly meant to strengthen the statutory audit regime, especially the independence of auditors. The absence of a definition in the law of ‘management services’ that auditors are prohibited from offering their audit clients directly or indirectly has been a subject of litigation. Also, the network relationships of auditors and other firms have been the subject of intense regulatory scrutiny recently.