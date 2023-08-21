Winter session: IBC, Cos Act tweaks likely3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:22 PM IST
The urgency for pushing these reforms comes in the context of the winter session being the penultimate session of the 17th Lok Sabha
NEW DELHI : The Union government is likely to press ahead with legislative reforms in the winter session of Parliament, targeting changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the Companies Act on which substantial groundwork has already been done, a person familiar with the development said.