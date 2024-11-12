Economy
India ranks among top 10 globally for patents, trademarks, industrial designs
Summary
- Textiles, tools and machines, and health and cosmetics emerged as the leading industries for design applications.
New Delhi: India now ranks among the top 10 countries globally in the number of patents, trademarks and industrial design applications, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) 2024 report on IP trends.
