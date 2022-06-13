With billions going to Ukraine, officials warn of potential for fraud, waste
- While no instances of malfeasance have emerged, current and former officials say it is likely a matter of time
With the U.S. sending roughly $130 million a day in military aid to Ukraine plus economic and other assistance, current and former U.S. officials warn that more must be done to ensure arms and money aren’t diverted, stolen or misused.
The nearly $54 billion that Congress has appropriated for the Ukraine conflict since January—with strong bipartisan support—dwarfs annual U.S. aid to any other country including assistance sent to Afghanistan at the height of U.S. military involvement there, the officials said.
Since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, speeding support to Kyiv, which has fought back fiercely, has taken precedence in Congress and the White House over establishing new oversight mechanisms.
“We’ve been moving fast and hard, and we haven’t had time, in my view, to reflect on that," said Rep. Mike Rogers (R., Ala.), ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee and a supporter of Ukraine.
No instances of malfeasance have emerged. The government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has won praise in the U.S. and Europe for how it has used weaponry provided by the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to beat back Russia’s initial invasion. Ukraine, which faces relentless pressure from Russian forces making slow gains in the eastern Donbas region, says it urgently needs more heavy Western weapons.
The latest Ukraine aid package includes relatively small sums for inspectors in the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to conduct additional oversight activities.
When evaluating potential arms transfers, the U.S. weighs the “risk of illicit diversion" among other political, military, and human-rights considerations, a spokesman for the National Security Council said.
Transfers won’t be approved if the U.S. assesses that the materiel won’t be used in ways consistent with agreements for the sale or transfer, the spokesman said: “The Ukrainians have assured us that they share our concerns about accountability of these systems."
Once U.S. equipment is handed to the Ukrainian government, U.S. officials said, they have little direct knowledge of where that material goes, relying on the Ukrainian government for such information. The administration hasn’t agreed to allow American military troops, who could conduct some oversight, into the country.
Given the vast scale of the aid and the absence of U.S. and NATO oversight personnel in Ukraine, veterans of past U.S. military assistance campaigns say it is likely a matter of time before problems emerge.
“Even if it’s a noble cause, there’s going to be theft. There’s going to be misconduct. There’s going to be nepotism. There’s going to be stupid decisions being made. It’s human nature," said John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, who has spent a decade identifying multimillion-dollar instances of wasted and stolen U.S. funds there. “A couple of years from now, you’re going to be reading stories about waste, fraud and abuse."
Mr. Sopko’s office wasn’t formed until nine years after U.S. troops entered Afghanistan in late 2001. Over the years, his office has documented expensive construction projects in Afghanistan that were poorly built or never completed; helped identify consultants who defrauded the U.S. and Afghan governments; and found that U.S. funds aimed at stabilizing Afghanistan instead fed the conflict and bolstered support for the Taliban insurgents who now run the country.
“If there’s one thing we learned from Afghanistan, you’ve got to have oversight in the beginning," he said.
Officials with the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., declined to comment.
Not all of the $53.6 billion appropriated for Ukraine represents direct transfers. About $12.5 billion will replenish Pentagon weapons stocks sent to Ukraine under President Biden’s authority, according to the Congressional Research Service. About $7 billion funds U.S. troop deployments in Eastern Europe.
The U.S. has provided more than $5.3 billion in direct security assistance since Mr. Biden assumed office and about $4.6 billion since around the time Russian forces invaded the country. That includes things such as night-vision goggles, small arms, howitzer artillery systems, helicopters and drones. The administration also recently announced Ukraine would get four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.
A $40.1 billion spending package for Ukraine approved by Congress and signed by Mr. Biden last month includes $4 million for the State Department inspector general and $1 million for USAID’s inspector general. The law calls on the Defense Department inspector general to review Pentagon spending of Ukraine funds and report back in 120 days. Mr. Sopko suggested more oversight is needed and noted that the Pentagon, State Department and USAID all have acting, not permanent, inspectors general.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R., Iowa), in separate letters last month to the State Department, USAID and Defense Department inspectors general, urged special attention to monitoring the funds, noting that Congress had failed so far to reach agreement on long-term oversight.
“Any tax dollar lost to waste, fraud or abuse is a dollar that cannot be used to effectively fend off the Russian advance on Ukrainian territory," Mr. Grassley told acting State Department Inspector General Diana Shaw.
In response to the letter from Mr. Grassley, acting Pentagon Inspector General Sean O’Donnell said his office had formed a joint working group to oversee Ukraine spending with his State Department and USAID counterparts.
Given the size and rapid pace of the funding, a more powerful special inspector general modeled on SIGAR should be created, some current and former officials said.
“Ukraine had been criticized for its corruption before the war began, and that corruption has not gone away," said Mark Cancian, a former Pentagon and Office of Management and Budget official now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington. “If Ukrainian oligarchs start sailing around in yachts financed by U.S. taxpayers, that would be devastating to the bipartisan support such aid has received."
The Senate defeated an effort by Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.) to mandate a special inspector general for Ukraine in the $40.1 billion spending bill approved in May, which delayed its approval. Both Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate urged its immediate passage.
Sen. John Kennedy, (R., La.) has introduced a separate bill that would create a special inspector general for Ukraine, funded with $20 million from the Ukraine aid approved by Congress.
Mr. Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan, said that experience taught him, “when you’re spending money this quickly…your mentality is ‘spend.’ And worry about the consequences later."
“It is really shocking that people are not applying what we learned about the mistakes in Afghanistan to Ukraine," he said.
