Govt may put retail trade policy on back burner as India-US trade talks enter final leg
- India may shelve its long-pending National Retail Trade Policy to smoothen final-stage trade talks with the US, easing regulatory pressure on global and local retail giants.
- Experts warn the delay in rolling out the retail trade policy could slow support for small businesses and job growth.
New Delhi: The Union government is likely to put the proposed National Retail Trade Policy on the back burner, a move seen as a conciliatory gesture towards Washington as negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement enter the final stretch.
The retail policy, which was first proposed in 2019, was meant to address structural challenges faced by brick-and-mortar traders and small businesses due to rising digitisation and platform-driven commerce.
Shelving the policy may indirectly benefit major US-based retail giants—particularly e-commerce platforms and global retail chains like Walmart Inc.—by allowing them to continue operating in India without additional regulatory oversight.
Domestic retail chains such as DMart, owned by Avenue Supermart Ltd, Reliance Retail Ltd, and Tata Retail Ltd would also benefit from the policy shift.