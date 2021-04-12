With economy poised for best growth since 1983, inflation lurks
- Federal stimulus and Covid-19 vaccinations have led to boosts in outlook for GDP and consumer prices in survey of economists
Ronald Reagan was in the White House, “Return of the Jedi" was in theaters, and economic growth hit an astonishing 7.9%.
The U.S. has produced many more Star Wars films since 1983, but growth has never approached that level—until this year, if economists are right. Those surveyed by The Wall Street Journal boosted their average forecast for 2021 economic growth to 6.4%, measured as the change in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. If realized, that would be one of the few times in 70 years that the economy has grown so fast.
