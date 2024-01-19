With falling crop prices and poll wins, big farm sops unlikely in budget
Summary
- After a thumping win in recent state elections, the ruling party has less reason to woo rural voters with extravagant sops
NEW DELHI : In the interim budget presented in February 2019, ahead of the last general elections, the Centre announced the flagship PM-Kisan scheme which promised a direct cash transfer of ₹6,000 every year for every farm household. The scheme, which now accounts for a lion’s share of the agriculture budget, came on the back of falling crop prices and losses for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in crucial state elections.