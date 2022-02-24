MUMBAI : The expected moderation in inflation trajectory over the next financial year provides room for monetary policy to remain accommodative, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in a recent monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

“Amidst growing divergence in policy responses on the global front, our monetary policy should remain attuned to the evolving domestic inflation and growth dynamics," said Das.

His comments, along with those of other monetary policy committee (MPC) members, were published by RBI on Thursday. While all six members of the central bank’s rate-setting panel voted in favour of keeping the repo rate unchanged at 4% at the monetary policy meeting on 8-10 February, Varma was the sole dissenter when it came to retaining the accommodative stance.

In a surprise move, the monetary policy committee maintained a status quo on rates in its recent meeting even as global central banks raise rates to counter post-pandemic inflation.

Das pointed out that despite recovery in 2021-22, real gross domestic product (GDP) is only marginally higher than the pre-pandemic level with private consumption still trailing its 2019-20 level.

Inflation pressures in India, he said, continue to emanate largely from supply side factors, and the recent print also reflects adverse base effects, adding that economic recovery from the pandemic remains incomplete and uneven and continued support from various policies remains crucial for a sustained recovery.

According to the governor, in this period of prolonged uncertainty, it would be wise to remain agile and respond in a gradual, calibrated and well-telegraphed manner to the emerging challenges.

“Taking into consideration the outlook for inflation and growth, in particular the comfort provided by the improving inflation outlook, the uncertainties related to Omicron and global spillovers, I vote for status quo in the repo rate. I also vote to continue with our forward guidance of accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of covid-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward," he said.

Deputy governor Michael Patra also said that the pandemic inflation surge is not being driven by excess demand but by supply constraints. Patra said that it is turning out to be harder to bring supply capacities on stream than for demand to restart, partly due to the fact that supply capacities are in the wrong places. For instance, the pandemic caused a shift in consumer spending away from services and towards goods and the result is supply bottlenecks in goods producing sectors and spare capacities in services, he said.

“Inflation may take longer to slow – perhaps the greater part of 2022 – but slow it will," said Patra.

According to Jayanth R. Varma, as the third covid-19 wave peters out in India, the time has come to think of the objectives of monetary policy in much broader terms than “mitigate the impact of covid-19 on the economy". Varma said fan charts also reveal a very large range of uncertainty on both inflation and growth.

“Robust growth coupled with sticky inflation could necessitate larger rises in nominal rates, while weak growth accompanied by benign inflation could open up the space for a more accommodative monetary policy. With risks appearing to be balanced on both sides, the policy stance needs to be neutral," he added.

A switch to neutral stance is now long overdue, he said, adding that the continued harping on combating the ill effect of the pandemic has become counterproductive and deflects the focus of the MPC away from the core issue of addressing the recessionary trends that go back at least to 2019.

