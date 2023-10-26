With interest rates up, get ready for financial drama

The 2007-09 recession

Here, the Fed more often is blamed for leaving rates too low for too long than for raising them too high. It increased rates 17 times from June 2004 to June 2006, in each instance by a quarter-point. Signs of a housing downturn were surfacing when it stopped. By 2007, the start of the financial crisis was under way, and the Fed resumed rate cuts again later that year.