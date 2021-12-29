Infection rates for the Omicron variant are climbing so quickly in many countries that some policy makers and public-health advisers are now setting case numbers aside to focus instead on hospitalization rates and expanded vaccination campaigns to mitigate rather than contain the latest wave of Covid-19.

France reported a record high of nearly 180,000 daily infections on Tuesday, but hospitalization rates remained far below earlier outbreaks, reaching 3,400 people in intensive-care units compared with highs of more than 7,000 in the spring. Some 77% of the population is now fully vaccinated, helping to soften the number of people seeking emergency care and the number of deaths. A similar pattern is playing out in England. It reported around 117,000 new infections on Tuesday, but the latest hospitalization data showed there were just over 9,500 people in the hospital, far below the 34,000-plus figures seen in January.

Health experts have cited high vaccination rates and the apparently milder disease caused by the Omicron variant as explanations for the relatively low hospitalization levels, which have given U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confidence to hold back from ordering the kind of social-distancing measures and shutdowns enforced in other parts of Europe.

In the U.S., Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday described how he is focused primarily on hospitalizations as opposed to how many people were testing positive for Covid-19, a key metric earlier in the pandemic. More than 5,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 in Ohio on Monday, the most since last winter’s surge, but the difference now is that authorities have a handle on what and who is driving the high inpatient count, with more than 90% of the patients unvaccinated, said Mr. DeWine, a Republican.

“We’re seeing the power of the vaccine to keep people out of the hospital," said Mr. DeWine.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he expects data on new infections to become inaccurate because many people won’t report home-testing results to authorities. “The key metric is going to be your hospitalization rate," he said. “There is no gray area there."

The seven-day average of reported Covid-19 cases for the U.S. reached a pandemic high of 265,427 on Tuesday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The nation tallied 377,014 cases on Tuesday as states continued to catch up from holiday reporting gaps.

The seven-day average for Tuesday is about 13,400 greater than the previous high set on Jan. 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations of people with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections continued to increase, with a seven-day average of about 75,000 on Tuesday, according to data posted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Many states paused reporting on cases and deaths during the Christmas weekend and plan to do so again for New Year’s. Those blackouts will blur tracking of the full extent of the pandemic’s trajectory until January, when reporting catches up.

Research carried out in South Africa and the U.K. suggests that Omicron, while more transmissible, causes a milder form of the disease among vaccinated people than previous strains, such as Delta. A new study from the South African lab that has been at the forefront of research into Omicron suggests that infection with the new variant provides protection against Delta, sharpening the focus on the economic disruption caused by the latest wave of the pandemic, though researchers cautioned that prior infection from other variants and vaccination might have contributed to the increased protection from Delta.

To help avoid staff shortages in essential sectors, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now advises that infected people who are asymptomatic can leave isolation after five days and should wear masks when around other people for another five, while those vaccinated and exposed to someone with Covid-19 should wear a mask for 10 days and try to get tested five days after exposure.

Employee absences led to thousands of flight cancellations over the Christmas weekend, while officials in the U.S. and elsewhere have expressed concern over how quarantines are affecting hospital staffing levels.

New York City, meanwhile, will send children back to public schools on Monday while ramping up testing capacity and making it easier for children who are exposed to stay in school, the mayor, the governor and incoming Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday.

The city and state are going to provide some three million rapid-test kits that will be distributed to students and staff who have shared a classroom with a positive case. Students who test negative and are asymptomatic will be able to remain in school. Officials said they plan to double the amount of regular testing of students in schools to track potential outbreaks and expand eligibility to include vaccinated students as well as staff.

In Canada, authorities in Quebec province said they had no option but to allow some Covid-positive key workers to keep working to prevent staff shortages from disrupting its healthcare sector. “Omicron’s contagion is so exponential that a huge number of personnel have to be withdrawn, and that poses a risk to the network capacity," the province’s health minister, Christian Dubé, told a news briefing. “We made the decision that, under certain conditions, positive staff will be able to continue working according to a list of priority and risk management."

Quebec reported 12,800 new infections on Monday, the highest daily figure of any region in Canada over the course of the pandemic.

In South Africa, meanwhile, where the Omicron variant was first detected, there are indications that hospitalizations are beginning to decline, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Average daily hospital admissions in Guateng province, which includes Johannesburg, fell by more than 20% in the two weeks to Dec. 25 compared with the two weeks before. On a weekly basis, average daily admissions were down nearly 40% with declines also recorded in other provinces.

In China, the northern city of Xian is extending a lockdown for a seventh day on Wednesday after a cluster of Covid-19 infections. No cases of Omicron have been detected in the city so far, city authorities said.

