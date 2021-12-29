With omicron case rates surging, policy makers focus on hospitalizations instead

Research carried out in South Africa and the U.K. suggests that Omicron, while more transmissible, causes a milder form of the disease among vaccinated people than previous strains, such as Delta. A new study from the South African lab that has been at the forefront of research into Omicron suggests that infection with the new variant provides protection against Delta, sharpening the focus on the economic disruption caused by the latest wave of the pandemic, though researchers cautioned that prior infection from other variants and vaccination might have contributed to the increased protection from Delta.