Wolf has firmly arrived! Here's what Uday Kotak said on inflation

As India reels from the surging prices amid global challenges, billionaire banker Uday Kotak has asserted that the "Wolf of Inflation" has firmly arrived. The Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank wrote this in response to his 2021 tweet wherein the banker had expressed concerns over Central Banks across the world resorting to money printing for all the problems. Kotak had tweeted, "Central banks and sovereigns globally have only one medicine for all problems, that is printing money".
Kotak hinted that excessive money printing not only distorts the value of money, but also the values that hinder addressing long-term challenges. "It distorts value and values. Like climate change, it is the future generation’s problem. We need to solve it not kick the can. The future is here. Future is now," Kotak said in a tweet.
According to the data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), consumer food price inflation in India has nearly doubled since March 2021. The average annual CPI inflation for FY22 came in at 5.51%, higher than RBI's projection of 5.30%. Inflation in oils has risen to 18.79% amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Vegetable inflation surged to 11.64% in March as per the NSO data. As per the reports by Reuters, the Reserve Bank of India may raise the repo rate in June due to the surge in inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its key rate at a record low 4.0% at its April meeting despite shifting its focus to inflation from growth.