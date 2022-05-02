Wolf has firmly arrived! Here's what Uday Kotak said on inflation

According to the data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), consumer food price inflation in India has nearly doubled since March 2021. The average annual CPI inflation for FY22 came in at 5.51%, higher than RBI's projection of 5.30%. Inflation in oils has risen to 18.79% amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Vegetable inflation surged to 11.64% in March as per the NSO data. As per the reports by Reuters, the Reserve Bank of India may raise the repo rate in June due to the surge in inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its key rate at a record low 4.0% at its April meeting despite shifting its focus to inflation from growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}