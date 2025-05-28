Marriage changes women’s lives—men’s, not so much. The data shows it.
The recently released data from the Time Use Survey shows marriages in India are not equal relationships between men and women when it comes to running the household.
For 28-year-old Reena Khoda, a mother of three, the day kicks off at 4 am. Before heading out for her house-help job, she has to ensure all the day’s cooking and cleaning is done. Tamanna Setia, 33, a cabin crew member with an Indian airline and a mother of two, usually starts her day by 6 am, or earlier if her job demands. As she flies to different cities and countries, she juggles everything at home - from house help and nannies to the endless needs of her four- and two-year-olds.