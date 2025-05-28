Marriage changes women’s lives—men’s, not so much. The data shows it.

For 28-year-old Reena Khoda, a mother of three, the day kicks off at 4 am. Before heading out for her house-help job, she has to ensure all the day’s cooking and cleaning is done. Tamanna Setia, 33, a cabin crew member with an Indian airline and a mother of two, usually starts her day by 6 am, or earlier if her job demands. As she flies to different cities and countries, she juggles everything at home - from house help and nannies to the endless needs of her four- and two-year-olds.