Low pay, poor work culture: Why women in blue- and grey-collar jobs are struggling
Despite growing numbers, women in blue-collar and grey-collar jobs face persistent challenges, including low pay, long commutes, and rigid work cultures, which lead to low work satisfaction and a high chance of attrition.
Across India’s factories, kitchens, warehouses, service counters and construction sites, nearly 3.9 million women form a vital part of the blue-and-grey-collar workforce. Yet, their participation remains fragile and often short-lived, despite their growing numbers.