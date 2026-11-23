An unintended behavioural change that gained pace during the covid-19 pandemic was an increase in financial consciousness and investing interest among urban Indians. A positive outcome of this was women increasing their share of financial assets. However, the distance to true gender equality remains significant and complicated. Some of these investment holdings of women are notional in nature, with male members of the family exercising effective control. That said, there are distinct signs that women are exercising greater choice in investment matters, including investing more in risk-bearing assets such as mutual funds for long-term wealth creation.
The quiet boom in investing by Indian women, in charts
SummaryBe it low-risk bank deposits or high-risk equity funds, Indian women have increased their share in the last five years. Gender parity, though, remains a long way off.
An unintended behavioural change that gained pace during the covid-19 pandemic was an increase in financial consciousness and investing interest among urban Indians. A positive outcome of this was women increasing their share of financial assets. However, the distance to true gender equality remains significant and complicated. Some of these investment holdings of women are notional in nature, with male members of the family exercising effective control. That said, there are distinct signs that women are exercising greater choice in investment matters, including investing more in risk-bearing assets such as mutual funds for long-term wealth creation.
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