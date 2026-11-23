An unintended behavioural change that gained pace during the covid-19 pandemic was an increase in financial consciousness and investing interest among urban Indians. A positive outcome of this was women increasing their share of financial assets. However, the distance to true gender equality remains significant and complicated. Some of these investment holdings of women are notional in nature, with male members of the family exercising effective control. That said, there are distinct signs that women are exercising greater choice in investment matters, including investing more in risk-bearing assets such as mutual funds for long-term wealth creation.
An unintended behavioural change that gained pace during the covid-19 pandemic was an increase in financial consciousness and investing interest among urban Indians. A positive outcome of this was women increasing their share of financial assets. However, the distance to true gender equality remains significant and complicated. Some of these investment holdings of women are notional in nature, with male members of the family exercising effective control. That said, there are distinct signs that women are exercising greater choice in investment matters, including investing more in risk-bearing assets such as mutual funds for long-term wealth creation.
Gender gap
Between March 2021 and March 2026, women steadily expanded their footprint in India’s individual mutual fund assets under management (AUMs), even as men remained the dominant investor cohort. According to the Amfi-Crisil Factbook 2026, released in August, women’s share of individual AUMs rose by 1.9 percentage points, from 32.6% in March 2021 to 34.5% in March 2026. Over the same five-year span, men’s share of individual AUMs declined 2.2 percentage points from 61.3% to 59.1%. The gender asset gap has narrowed, but it remains significant.
Although women accounted for 26.4% of unique mutual fund investors in March 2026, their share of individual AUMs was 34.5%—an 8.1 percentage-point premium. This disparity demonstrates that female investors hold substantially larger average portfolio balances than their male counterparts, underscoring women’s growing influence in Indian retail wealth creation. However, compared to men, women investors are more dependent on intermediaries like distributors and registered investment advisors for mutual fund investing.
Working women
The occupational breakdown of women mutual fund investors reveals a predominantly income-earning base, according to a 2026 report by India’s leading mutual fund registrar Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), based on data of 41.5 million mutual fund investors. Employed women form the largest cohort at 47%, followed by homemakers at 22% and businesswomen at 7%. Further, about 39% of women are below the age of 35 years, and another 36% are aged 36-50 years.
Two key insights emerge from this distribution. First, economically active women—combining salaried employees and businesswomen—account for 54% of female investors, underscoring how rising workforce participation directly fuels retail mutual fund adoption. Second, homemakers represent about one-fifth of the base, demonstrating that women outside formal employment are actively channelling household savings into market-linked instruments rather than traditional gold or deposits. This could also be proxy investing, with men routing funds into accounts of female family members for tax planning reasons.
Equity inclination
Between March 2021 and March 2026, women mutual fund investors decisively pivoted toward growth-oriented asset classes. The share of equity in women’s AUMs surged by 15 percentage points from 49% to 64%, while passive funds—largely equity-linked—more than doubled from 3% to 7%. Conversely, holdings in debt funds dropped from 24% to 8%. Their holding pattern of mutual fund assets is similar to men, with about a quarter of assets below one year duration. How this weathers the current uncertainties of equity investing is one test of their long-term stickiness.
Three factors drove this equity boom: strong post-pandemic stock market returns, surging systematic investment plan (SIP) adoption, and the removal of indexation tax benefits on debt funds in 2023, which diminished debt’s appeal. Further, to boost female participation in mutual funds, the capital market regulator introduced an incentive from February 2026 for distributors, allowing them an extra 1% commission (capped at ₹2,000) to onboard first-time women investors across mutual fund schemes.
Banking on independence
It’s not just mutual funds. Women are also increasing their share in bank deposits—fixed deposits and balances in savings and current accounts. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, women’s share in Indian bank accounts rose from about 33% in March 2019 to cross 41% in March 2026. This surge also comes in the backdrop of financial inclusion drives and women-centric state cash schemes delivered into bank accounts.
Data from the government’s National Family Health Survey (NFHS) shows that the share of women having a bank account or savings account that they themselves use increased from 53% in 2015-16 to 78.6% in 2023-24. Similarly, a June 2024 study by the Punjab National Bank highlighted that, in the context of rising female share in bank deposits, the highest positive correlation was observed in women who are literate and women with 10 or more years of schooling. It further recommended targeting women aged 40-60 years to increase the deposit base and cross-selling other financial products.
Compounding accumulation
The biggest cross-selling opportunity remains mutual funds and systematic investment plans (SIPs) within them. As of March 2026, women held about ₹55 trillion in bank deposits and about ₹16 trillion in mutual funds. Between March 2021 and March 2026, SIP assets held by women grew at a compound average rate of 30%—climbing from ₹1.26 trillion to ₹4.73 trillion. Crucially, women’s SIP accumulation outpaced that of men, with women’s share of SIP AUMs nearly doubling to 29.8% in March 2026.
This boom stems from structural shifts: frictionless digital onboarding via UPI autopay, rising female workforce participation and financial autonomy, strong post-pandemic equity market returns, and awareness campaigns. According to the CAMS report, nearly half of women mutual fund investors had invested in 2025-26. “Women are moving from simple participation to actively embracing growth‑oriented strategies…their early entry into capital markets and clarity in product selection indicate increasing investment maturity,” it said.
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