Women major beneficiaries of Mudra and Stand-Up India schemes
A total of 306.4 million loans under the PMMY, comprising 69% of the total sanctioned loans, was given to women, while 84% of loans have been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs under SUPI
The government's plans to empower women got a major fillip, especially in the rural regions, with women getting a large portion of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and Stand-Up India (SUPI).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message