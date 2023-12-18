Women major beneficiaries of Mudra and Stand-Up India schemes

The government's plans to empower women got a major fillip, especially in the rural regions, with women getting a large portion of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and Stand-Up India (SUPI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 306.4 million loans under the PMMY, comprising 69% of the total sanctioned loans, was given to women as of 24 November 2023, a finance ministry statement said.

Under SUPI, as of 24 November, out of 209,000 loans sanctioned, 84%, or 177,000 loans, have been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PMMY facilitates micro credit, which are loans up to ₹10 lakh to micro enterprises engaged in the non-farm sector like manufacturing, trading and service sectors, including agriculture, poultry, dairy, etc.

The Stand-Up India Scheme was launched in 2016 to promote entrepreneurship at the grassroot level, focusing on economic empowerment and job creation. This scheme has been extended up to 2025.

"Micro-credit through PMMY encouraged female entrepreneurship, raised earnings and employability, and thereby empowered them financially, socially and psychologically," the finance ministry statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"By allocating the target to provide at least one loan to women and one loan to SC/ST entrepreneurs, SUPI encouraged lenders to finance green-field projects to women entrepreneurs, which goes a long way in the promotion of entrepreneurship among women and women-led enterprises," it added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.