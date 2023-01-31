Worker pay gains cooled modestly late last year as fed weighs inflation
- Data leaves central bank on track to slow interest-rate increases again this week
Worker pay and benefit gains cooled modestly at the end of last year, leaving the Federal Reserve on course to slow interest-rate increases again Wednesday and discuss how much more to lift them this year to combat inflation.
Employers spent 1% more on wages and benefits last quarter versus the prior three months, a slowdown from a 1.2% increase in the third quarter, the Labor Department said Tuesday. From a year earlier the employment-cost index advanced 5.1%, in line with the 5% annual gain in the third quarter.
The compensation report confirms other recent signs that wage growth has slowed, and comes as Fed officials start a two-day policy meeting. They are likely on Wednesday to approve raising their benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter percentage point, down from their half-point increase in December, which followed four straight increases of 0.75 point.
Tuesday’s report could influence Fed officials’ debate this week over whether to hold rates steady this spring—possibly after another anticipated increase at their policy meeting on March 21-22.
“We expect a further slowdown in wage growth over the coming months to convince officials to pause the tightening cycle after the March meeting," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
Still, risk factors like China’s reopening from the pandemic could put renewed upward pressure on global inflation and cause the Fed to recalibrate, said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US. “Even when the Fed does engage in a strategic pause, there’s no guarantee that’s the top of the rate cycle," he said.
Compensation growth is an important factor in the inflation puzzle because it both represents a cost employers factor in when setting prices and reflects workers’ ability to pay for more expensive goods and services.
Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department’s latest jobs report. That was down from a recent high annual gain of 5.6% in March 2022. Consumer prices advanced 6.5% in December from a year earlier.
Worker compensation cooled in many of the most in-demand industries compared with the prior quarter, Tuesday’s report showed. Compensation grew at a slower rate in the fourth quarter for nursing and residential home healthcare workers, transportation and trucking, and retail.
The mismatch between the number of open jobs and the number of available workers continues to drive wage gains, economists say. In November, there were 10.46 million unfilled jobs in the U.S., federal data show, or around 1.7 for every unemployed job seeker. Nearly a quarter of available jobs in the U.S. in November were in the retail sector and leisure and hospitality.
The gap has narrowed as job growth slowed last year. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, the smallest gain in two years. Layoffs were initially concentrated at finance and tech industry companies such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. They now are broadening to other parts of the economy. Dow Inc., Hasbro Inc. and 3M Co. joined the string of companies outlining plans to cut jobs last week.
The labor market nevertheless remains exceptionally tight, with the unemployment rate matching a half-century low at 3.5% in December. Even some companies eliminating jobs in some areas are eager to hire in others.
General Electric Co. is laying off about 2,000 workers from its onshore wind business but is hiring elsewhere in the company. “If you know any welders or machinists, send them my way," GE Chief Executive Larry Culp said last week.
Some companies have indicated they plan to raise wages this year.
Walmart Inc. said last week it would raise starting wages for hourly employees to $14 from $12, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. wants to hire 15,000 restaurant workers in jobs that average $16 per hour. Chipotle bumped its wage scale last year to between $11 an hour and $18 an hour, depending on the location. Delta Air Lines Inc. expects its labor costs to rise as it rebuilds its capacity ahead of the summer travel season and negotiates a new contract with its pilots.
Manufacturing and construction companies continue to work through order backlogs that built up earlier in the pandemic. That is supporting employment and wage growth in those sectors despite signs that higher interest rates and persistent inflation is causing demand to ease.
Eric Sedensky, facility and operations manager at American Leakless Company LLC, got a more than $4,000 raise at the end of last year—the same as everyone else at the company, which makes gaskets as a supplier for Honda Motor Co. The company, based in Athens, Ala., within a cluster of other auto sector businesses, has struggled to remain fully staffed.
“We’re in an extremely, fiercely competitive labor market," Mr. Sedensky said. “Everyone around us was just offering outrageous sums for people to come work for them, and we were not competitive at all in terms of wages" until the recent pay bump.
The competition wasn’t just coming from other automotive businesses—local restaurants and retail were also offering competitive wages relative to American Leakless’s starting pay for hourly manufacturing workers. The company is planning to increase its head count in 2023 by about 10 or 20 workers and saw its old pay scale as an impediment to recruitment.
“We had to make a substantive change to the pay structure," Mr. Sedensky said.
