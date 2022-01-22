Workers are having their moment. How long can it last?
- Wages are rising, and just about anyone who wants a job can get one in certain industries. The demand for labor is not expected to abate anytime soon
It’s a good time to be an American worker. Wages are climbing higher, and they’re expected to stay that way for years. Employees can quit a job and likely find better pay elsewhere. Many companies are boosting salaries as they scramble to fill open positions.
Most workers are benefiting from a tight labor market that developed during the nation’s recovery from Covid-19. Those in highest demand are in some cases the ones who started out further behind, with fewer gains before the pandemic. They include the young and the less educated, as well as those who work in lower-wage industries and perform blue-collar tasks. Many are based in the South. Wealthier, older, college-educated professionals in other parts of the country are also making gains.
This shift in bargaining power is the latest example of how the pandemic upended the U.S. economy in some unexpected ways. The speed of the country’s recovery from Covid-19 has already replaced nearly 85% of the 22 million jobs lost during the first wave of the virus. The fast comeback was the result of government stimulus, easing of lockdowns, consumers who kept spending and rising demand for certain products and services. Jobless claims rose for the week ending Jan. 15, but economists don’t expect that to persist.
Millions of workers decided during the pandemic to quit, retire or leave the workforce altogether. That made it tougher for companies to fill roles and contributed to a rise in wages, particularly in hard-hit areas like the service sector.
Today, just about anyone who wants a job now can get one, especially in manufacturing, mining and wholesale trade.
Pay up
Pay is rising for a simple reason: There are more jobs than job seekers at the moment.
“You really see this extreme mismatch between supply and demand of labor," said Svenja Gudell, chief economist at jobs site Indeed. “That’s driving up wages quite a bit."
Those who are gaining most right now in a workers’ market are in lower-wage industries that typically employ younger people—a section of the workforce that was hardest hit in the early days of the pandemic. Wages for Americans ages 16 to 24 rose in December at the fastest pace for records tracing back to 1997. Pay for workers with a high-school diploma or less is also increasing at a faster rate than more-educated workers for the first time on record.
The news isn’t all good, however. Rising inflation is eating away at robust wage growth, leaving many workers with pay that isn’t keeping pace with higher prices.
Who is working
What is the evidence that just about anyone who wants a job can get one? Look at the combination of plummeting unemployment and accelerating wage growth, which suggests the U.S. labor market might be nearing “full employment."
That doesn’t mean everyone will have a job. There are about 2 million fewer Americans working or looking for a job than before the pandemic hit. Economists expect some groups of workers could remain sidelined for months or even years, exacerbating labor shortages and keeping wage growth elevated.
Less-educated workers and Black women dropped out of the workforce in droves at the onset of Covid-19. Some appear hesitant to jump back into the workforce despite more opportunities. Economists say that could be related to a shortage of child-care workers as a new variant of Covid-19 disrupts schools and daycare. Others, they say, might be worried about getting infected if they return.
Labor-force participation among older workers also weakened during the pandemic as many baby boomers retired early due to stock-market gains or fear of infection. That is one key reason that labor shortages—and accompanying wage growth—could stick for years. Americans no longer want to work as long into their traditional retirement years; those surveyed by the New York Fed in November said the chance they would still be working beyond the age of 67 was just 31.1%, down from 36% in 2019.
Younger workers are filling in some of these gaps. The share of Americans ages 16 to 24 working or seeking a job has recovered faster than for older age groups, following a sharp drop-off at the beginning of Covid-19.
Who is hiring
Manufacturing, mining and wholesale trade have seen among the fastest growth in job openings since January 2020. These are typically labor-intensive jobs, and these fields were much slower to add new openings before the pandemic. Demand for workers is cooling in education, real estate and entertainment—which were some of the hottest hiring fields before the pandemic.
Blue-collar and manual services jobs in construction, manufacturing and healthcare will likely be particularly strong in 2023 and the following years due to limited labor supply, according to projections from economists at the Conference Board. These companies traditionally hire people who didn’t attend college, and those ranks are expected to thin as more working-age people pursue advanced degrees.
Another emerging trend affecting the tight labor market is a wave of worker departures. One area to watch is the connection between how much wages go up and how many workers walk out the door. Both the growth in wages and change in the share of workers leaving their jobs–a measure known as the “quits rate"—were high in the restaurant industry, where workers switched jobs at a rapid rate for big pay pumps.
Workers’ reluctance to switch jobs in pre-pandemic years could be one reason wage growth was weak even while unemployment was historically low. Now, those who are switching jobs are seeing bigger pay increases than those who stay put.
Where the jobs are
The hottest section of the country is in the South, where new residents moved from other parts of the country and local governments loosened pandemic-related business restrictions. Wages and salaries there grew faster than in any other region in the third quarter from a year earlier, when pay rates picked up across the U.S. Low unemployment was likely one factor. The region’s jobless rate logged in at 4.3% in November, tying the Midwest for the lowest in the nation. Workers are quitting at high rates in the South, another contributor to the region’s wage gains.
How long will it last?
Strong wage growth could persist for years. Economists expect average hourly earnings to be up 4.9% from a year earlier in June before cooling slightly by the end of this year. They expect wage increases of roughly 4% for most of the next two years, up from about 3% in 2019.
“Workers will likely be developing an expectation of their new gains and rightly so," said Mark Muro, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.
