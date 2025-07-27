Expanding women's workforce key to unlocking India's economic growth, says EAC-PM head Dev
Bringing in more women into formal or informal employment is key to faster and more inclusive growth for India, says EAC-PM chief S. Mahendra Dev. The government is bringing in reforms—from legislative changes, to skilling and childcare—to close the gender gaps and unlock economic potential.
New Delhi: The Indian economy could see a significant boost if more women are brought into the formal or informal sectors, according to S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). Citing official data and economic studies, Dev said raising the female worker population ratio (WPR) is not just about equity, it is a growth imperative.