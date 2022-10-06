World Bank cuts India growth estimate by 1 percentage point

“In India, services exports have recovered more strongly than in the rest of the world, and India’s ample foreign reserve buffers have afforded resilience to the country’s external sector. In most countries in the region, telecom and business services are also driving the recovery," the World Bank said in its report. In contrast to the struggles in Sri Lanka, both manufacturing and services activities have been expanding in India since at least January, and at faster speeds than the rest of the world, it said.