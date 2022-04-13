World Bank cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 8% from 8.7% in FY23

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In India, household consumption will be constrained by the incomplete recovery of the labour market from the pandemic and inflationary pressures, the World Bank said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The World Bank has slashed India's GDP forecast for fiscal year 2022-23 to 8% from 8.7% predicted earlier, citing worsening supply bottlenecks and rising inflation risks caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The World Bank has slashed India's GDP forecast for fiscal year 2022-23 to 8% from 8.7% predicted earlier, citing worsening supply bottlenecks and rising inflation risks caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The World Bank on Wednesday lowered its growth estimate for India, the region's largest economy, to 8% from 8.7% for the current fiscal year to March, 2023 and cut by a full percentage point the growth outlook for South Asia, excluding Afghanistan, to 6.6%.
The World Bank on Wednesday lowered its growth estimate for India, the region's largest economy, to 8% from 8.7% for the current fiscal year to March, 2023 and cut by a full percentage point the growth outlook for South Asia, excluding Afghanistan, to 6.6%.
The international lender said that in India, household consumption will be constrained by the incomplete recovery of the labour market from Covid-19 and inflationary pressures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"High oil and food prices caused by the war in Ukraine will have a strong negative impact on peoples’ real incomes," Hartwig Schafer, World Bank Vice President for South Asia, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank Outlook 2022 earlier said that India is likely to maintain its position as the fastest-growing major economy with a growth rate of 7.5% for 2022-23 on strong investment prospects against 5 per cent for China in January-December 2022.
The ADB had said that India's growth in the next fiscal year 2023-24 will accelerate further to 8%, though China will witness a deceleration in growth to 4.8% in 2023.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The World Bank raised its growth forecast for Pakistan, the region's second-largest economy, for the current year ending in June, to 4.3% from 3.4% and kept next year's growth outlook unchanged at 4%.
The region's dependence on energy imports meant high crude prices forced its economies to pivot their monetary policies to focus on inflation rather than reviving economic growth after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions.