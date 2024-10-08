World Bank forecasts further slowdown in China’s growth despite stimulus; East Asia & Pacific to bear brunt

The World Bank has reportedly predicted a further slowdown in China's economic growth in 2025. This potential decline could have significant implications for regional economies in East Asia and the Pacific.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini (with inputs from Bloomberg)
Published8 Oct 2024, 03:10 PM IST
The World Bank forecasts further slowdown in China's growth, despite recent stimulus.
The World Bank forecasts further slowdown in China’s growth, despite recent stimulus.

The World Bank has predicted that China’s economic growth will slow further in 2025 despite recent stimulus efforts. This could put additional pressure on regional economies in East Asia and the Pacific, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In its latest economic outlook, the World Bank forecast China’s growth to drop to 4.3 per cent in 2025, down from an expected 4.8 per cent in 2024. As a result, growth across East Asia and the Pacific, including countries like Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea, is also expected to slow, falling to 4.4 per cent in 2025 from about 4.8 per cent in 2023, the report added.

Also Read | Decision time for GM in China: Stay, scale back or go

"For three decades, China’s growth has spilled over beneficially to its neighbours, but the size of that impetus is now diminishing," the World Bank stated on Tuesday. “Recently signalled fiscal support may lift short-term growth, but longer-term growth will depend on deeper structural reforms,” it said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Chinese authorities had set a growth target of around 5 per cent for 2023, but this has become less likely due to weak consumer spending and a struggling property market. In late September, Beijing introduced a wave of stimulus measures, including interest rate cuts aimed at boosting the economy, as per the report by Bloomberg.

Industrial robots, AI hurt labour market

Hopes are now rising for more fiscal measures to stimulate spending, rebuild confidence, and reinvigorate the economy. The World Bank’s 2023 growth forecast aligns with estimates from a Bloomberg survey, but its 2025 prediction is slightly below the median forecast of 4.5 per cent, as per the report.

Also Read | Is China Breaking Out or Breaking Bad?

In addition to China’s slowing growth, the World Bank noted that shifting trade and investment patterns, as well as global policy uncertainties, may affect the East Asia and Pacific region. Although trade tensions between the US and China have provided opportunities for nations like Vietnam, new restrictions on imports and exports are limiting some economies' roles as connectors in global trade, the report added.

It also highlighted how new technologies like industrial robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are impacting labour markets in the region. While fewer jobs in Asia are threatened by AI due to the prevalence of manual tasks, the region is less likely to benefit from the productivity gains AI offers, the World Bank warned, as per the report.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyWorld Bank forecasts further slowdown in China’s growth despite stimulus; East Asia & Pacific to bear brunt

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.