World Bank forecasts India's GDP growth for FY23-24 at 6.3%. The global financial institution in its India Development Update (IDU) wrote, "...despite significant global challenges, India was one of the fastest-growing major economies in FY22/23 at 7.2%. India's growth rate was the second highest among G20 countries and almost twice the average for emerging market economies".

India's bank credit growth increased to 15.8% in the first quarter (April-June 2023) of the current fiscal year compared with 13.3% in the first quarter of FY2022-23, the report added.

