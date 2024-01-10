Global economy will rack up a sorry record by the end of 2024: World Bank report
Global trade in goods and services grew by a meagre 0.2 per cent in 2023, marking the slowest expansion outside of global recessions in 50 years.
The global economy has recovered from last year after the impact of global recession fears was factored in. However, a World Bank report said that 2020s will go down as a decade of wasted opportunity on January 9, 2023. The global economy is set to “rack up a sorry record by the end of 2024 —the slowest half-decade of GDP growth in 30 years," according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.