World Bank lowers India FY24 growth forecast to 6.3%

New Delhi: The World Bank on Tuesday lowered India's FY24 economic growth forecast to 6.3% from its December estimate of 6.6%, citing a slowdown in consumption and challenging external conditions.

The multilateral agency said that rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth while government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to withdrawal of pandemic related fiscal measures.

The World Bank's forecast is near the Reserve Bank of India's FY24 forecast of 6.4% economic growth. India is expected to have grown 7% in FY23 as per the second advance estimate from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation released on 28 February.

World Bank forecasts that private consumption growth is expected to grow at 6.9% in FY24, compared to 8.3% growth in FY23 and government consumption growth is expected to shrink by 1.1% in FY24 after a 1.2% expansion in FY23. Gross fixed capital formation, an indicator of investments in fixed assets, is expected to expand at 9.3% in FY24 benefiting from the government's emphasis on capital spending although moderating from 10.1% growth in FY23. Exports in goods and services will grow at 9.2% in FY24, slightly lower than the 11.5% expansion in FY23, the World Bank said.

The World Bank has forecast that consumer price index (CPI) based inflation will moderate to 5.2% in FY24 from 6.6% in the just concluded financial year, amid easing global commodity prices and some moderation in domestic demand.

India's financial sector remains strong, buoyed by improvements in asset quality and robust private sector credit growth, it said in a statement.

"The Indian economy continues to show strong resilience to external shocks compared to some other countries that are still struggling to recover from the shocks," said Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank's country director in India.

The multilateral agency said that central and state governments' debt is set to stabilise at around 83% of GDP in FY23, down from a peak of 87.5% in FY21. This reduction hinges on double digit nominal GDP growth.

However, spillovers from recent developments in financial markets in the US and Europe pose a risk to short-term investment flows into emerging markets including India but Indian banks remain well capitalised, according to Dhruv Sharma, senior economist at World Bank and lead author of the report.

India's growth continues to be resilient despite some signs of moderation in the second half of FY23 and profitability of private corporations is high, particularly in the services sector, said Sharma.

Among the downside risks to growth in FY24, the World Bank cited elevated inflationary pressures due to upward risks to food prices and stickiness in core inflation which could dampen domestic demand growth. Also, increased volatility and reduced risk appetite for emerging market assets could lead to another round of portfolio capital outflows and put depreciation pressure on the Indian rupee, the World Bank said.

But there are some upside potential too for growth. The global growth slowdown might not be as severe as was projected earlier and there could be stronger than expected pick-up in investment by private corporations underpinned by increased profitability, especially in the services sector, and improved corporate and bank balance sheets, the agency said.