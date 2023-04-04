World Bank lowers India FY24 growth forecast to 6.3%3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 01:39 PM IST
- World Bank has forecast that India's retail inflation will moderate to 5.2% in FY24 from 6.6% in the just concluded financial year amid easing global commodity prices and some moderation in domestic demand
New Delhi: The World Bank on Tuesday lowered India's FY24 economic growth forecast to 6.3% from its December estimate of 6.6%, citing a slowdown in consumption and challenging external conditions.
