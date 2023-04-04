World Bank lowers India FY24 growth forecast to 6.3%

World Bank forecasts that private consumption growth is expected to grow at 6.9% in FY24, compared to 8.3% growth in FY23 and government consumption growth is expected to shrink by 1.1% in FY24 after a 1.2% expansion in FY23. Gross fixed capital formation, an indicator of investments in fixed assets, is expected to expand at 9.3% in FY24 benefiting from the government's emphasis on capital spending although moderating from 10.1% growth in FY23. Exports in goods and services will grow at 9.2% in FY24, slightly lower than the 11.5% expansion in FY23, the World Bank said.