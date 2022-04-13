World Bank lowers India’s GDP forecast to 8% for FY23

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The multilateral institution has estimated India’s GDP growth for 2021-22 at 8.3%, lower than the National Statistical Office’s second advance estimate of 8.9%. The projection for 2023-24 stands at 7.1% growth.
The World Bank on Wednesday lowered India’s economic growth forecast for 2022-23 to 8% from 8.7% estimated in January with the rising fuel and commodity prices and supply side disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine war expected to impact domestic consumption.
“In India, household consumption will be constrained by the incomplete recovery of the labor market and inflationary pressures," said the World Bank in its bi-annual regional update.
The report pointed out that recovery in India remained uneven across sectors. While the mining sector benefited from rising global commodity prices and expanded in both the second and the third quarter of 2021-22, manufacturing expanded in the second quarter led by increasing external demand but remained static in the following quarter as the Omicron wave impacted global demand and rising input costs reduced margins, it said. Although services expanded in both quarters, it remained below the pre-pandemic level. “On the demand side, growth in private consumption was supported by a release of pent-up demand during the Delta wave, while investment was crowded-in by increased government capital spending," WB said in its report “Reshaping Norms: A New Way Forward."
The World Bank cut South Asia’s growth forecast by 1 percentage point to 6.6% in 2022 compared to its January forecast and estimated a 6.3% growth for 2023. It pointed out that the Ukraine war will amplify challenges related to supply bottlenecks, rising commodity prices, and vulnerabilities in financial sectors, further contributing to inflation, increasing fiscal deficits, and deteriorating current account balances.
“South Asia has faced multiple shocks in the past two years, including the scarring effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. High oil and food prices caused by the war in Ukraine will have a strong negative impact on peoples’ real incomes," said Hartwig Schafer, World Bank Vice President for South Asia. “Given these challenges, governments need to carefully plan monetary and fiscal policies to counter external shocks and protect the vulnerable, while laying the foundation for green, resilient and inclusive growth," he added.