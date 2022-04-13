World Bank lowers India’s GDP forecast to 8% for FY23

The report pointed out that recovery in India remained uneven across sectors. While the mining sector benefited from rising global commodity prices and expanded in both the second and the third quarter of 2021-22, manufacturing expanded in the second quarter led by increasing external demand but remained static in the following quarter as the Omicron wave impacted global demand and rising input costs reduced margins, it said. Although services expanded in both quarters, it remained below the pre-pandemic level. “On the demand side, growth in private consumption was supported by a release of pent-up demand during the Delta wave, while investment was crowded-in by increased government capital spending," WB said in its report “Reshaping Norms: A New Way Forward."