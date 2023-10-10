World Bank needs cultural change to accelerate private sector mobilization: Janet Yellen

More efforts were needed to equip World Bank staff to deliver the desired results, says the US treasury secretary

The World Bank requires internal process improvement and a cultural change to accelerate private sector mobilization, said US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The World Bank had begun working on principles for using concessional finance to target support for projects that address global challenges. But more efforts were needed to equip its staff to deliver the desired results, said the US treasury secretary.

“This will require internal process improvements that increase agility and speed up decision-making without sacrificing quality, as well as cultural change to accelerate private sector mobilization and responsible risk-taking," said Yellen while speaking at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Ben Guerir, Morocco. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This week the bank's governors would endorse a new vision “to end poverty on a livable planet" and its new president Ajay Banga was turning the envisioned evolution of the bank into action, said Yellen.

At annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to be held this week in Morocco, the reforms of the multilateral development banks (MDBs) are a key topic.

Calling the World Bank “dysfunctional", Banga has vowed to “fix the plumbing" and make the 16,000-strong institution more nimble. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Significant process had been made to boost the financial capacity of the MDBs and reforms under consideration could add at least $200 billion in new lending capacity, Yellen also said.

The World Bank's International Finance Corp and MIGA divisions should expand their lending, guarantee and insurance instruments, and find new ways to smartly manage foreign exchange risk, she added.

For private investors to better understand the actual risk and opportunity of investing in emerging markets, the bank should also release global emerging market data, said Yellen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her speech she also tried to rally support for increasing resources for concessional loans —those with terms more favorable than markets would provide — to confront global threats like climate change and pandemics.

“The G20 has committed to mobilizing more resources, and other countries are making announcements on how they will boost capacity as well," Yellen said.

