World Bank raises India growth forecast to 7% for current fiscal year from 6.6%

The World Bank on Tuesday raised its Indian economic growth forecast to 7% for the current fiscal year, from an earlier estimate of 6.6%, helped by government spending on infrastructure.

India's economic growth slowed to 6.7% in April-June as a decline in government spending during national elections weighed, data showed last week.

The Asian nation's central bank expects the economy to grow 7.2% in the fiscal year 2024/25.

India's medium-term economic growth rate will remain strong at an average of 6.7% over the next two fiscal years, the World Bank said, adding it expects private investment to gradually come in and aid consumption recovery.