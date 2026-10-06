World Bank raises India FY27 growth forecast to 7.1% on resilient demand, exports

New Delhi: India’s economy is proving more resilient to external shocks than previously expected, prompting the World Bank to raise its growth forecast for the country’s fiscal year 2027 (FY27) to 7.1% from 6.6%.

The upgrade, in the World Bank’s October India Development Update, reflects resilient domestic demand, stronger-than-expected industrial activity and robust exports, even as higher global oil prices, a possible El Niño-related rainfall deficit and volatile capital flows pose risks.

The 50-basis-point increase follows a marginal upgrade in June, when the World Bank raised its forecast for FY27 to 6.6% from 6.5% in January. It said India’s solid macroeconomic buffers and proactive policy response have helped limit the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

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Growth is expected to moderate after a stronger-than-expected first quarter of FY27, but remain at 7.2% in FY28 and 7% in FY29, assuming energy supply conditions normalize in early 2027.

Stronger-than-expected activity The upgrade is underpinned by stronger-than-expected economic activity. India’s economy grew 7.8% in FY26, up from 7.2% in FY25, driven by strong investment and private consumption. The momentum continued into FY27, with real GDP growing 7.8% in the April-June quarter.

Private consumption is expected to remain the main engine of growth, although weaker rainfall could weigh on rural demand. Exports, meanwhile, have performed better than expected and are expected to provide the main upside to the World Bank’s FY27 forecast.

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On the supply side, industry has outperformed earlier expectations and is likely to offset weaker agricultural growth. Industrial growth accelerated to 8.6% in the first quarter of FY27, while manufacturing growth rose to 9.2% from 8.3% a year earlier. Services growth also strengthened to 10% from 8%, the report said.

Investment growth accelerated to 11.9% in the first quarter, helped by frontloading of public capital expenditure, faster private investment and favourable credit conditions.

Stronger external buffers The World Bank said India is entering the latest external shock with stronger external buffers than it had before the 2013 taper tantrum. The current account deficit stood at 0.7% of GDP in FY26, compared with 4.8% before the taper tantrum, while foreign exchange reserves touched a record $785.7 billion on 4 September 2026. Services now account for nearly half of India’s exports, up from about one-third in FY13, while corporate leverage and banking-sector vulnerabilities have also declined.

India has also diversified its energy sourcing.

Recently, P.K. Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said India had expanded its crude oil sourcing to 43 countries from 27 to reduce its exposure to geopolitical shocks while remaining integrated with the global economy. The report added that the share of crude imports routed outside the Strait of Hormuz had increased from about 55% before the conflict to around 70%.

Risks, however, remain tilted to the downside. “A prolonged Middle East conflict could keep oil prices elevated, putting pressure on inflation, the current account and public finances. A larger rainfall deficit associated with El Niño could hurt farm output, raise food prices and weaken rural consumption,” the report said.

AI as a growth lever A major focus of this edition of the India Development Update is the economic opportunity presented by artificial intelligence.

The World Bank said India is well positioned to adopt and adapt AI, given its large technical workforce, globally integrated IT sector, startup ecosystem and digital public infrastructure. India ranks 10th among 83 economies in the Tortoise Global AI Readiness Index, although its infrastructure capabilities lag its talent and digital adoption strengths.

According to Paul Procee, World Bank Acting Country Director for India, India is one of the top 10 leading emerging-market performers on AI readiness. “Harnessing AI as a development tool, not just a technology, could be one of the most powerful levers India has to boost productivity and improve public services,” he said.

Private investment in AI in India increased more than threefold, from about $1.2 billion in 2024 to $4.1 billion in 2025. India’s GCC ecosystem comprised 2,117 centres employing 2.36 million professionals and generating $98.4 billion in revenue in FY26, according to the report.

But India remains some distance from the global AI frontier. It ranks second globally in AI talent but only 68th in AI infrastructure, while India accounted for about 1% of global installed data-centre capacity in 2025.

The report does not foresee mass job losses from AI in India so far, but warns that the impact will be uneven. Only about 22% of Indian employment is highly exposed to AI, compared with around 60% in advanced economies and 35% in other emerging and developing economies. The lower exposure reflects India’s large share of employment in agriculture, elementary occupations and manual work.