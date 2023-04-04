World Bank revises Pakistan's GDP forecast to 0.4% for FY23-24 on rising rates2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Pakistan expects its economy to grow 2% in FY23, however, the country's central bank chief said in January the growth forecast could face downward pressure.
The World Bank sharply lowered Pakistan's current year growth forecast, saying the country's economic growth prospects have weakened due to tighter financial conditions and limited fiscal space.
