World Bank warns of ‘lost decade’ as potential growth slows3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Potential growth could reach as high as 2.9%, marking an acceleration should policymakers deploy the right plans to boost productivity and labor supply and shore up investment
The global economy’s potential growth through the end of the decade has slowed to the weakest in 30 years, the World Bank said, citing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×