Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia, Panama, Philippines, India, Mexico, Thailand, Brazil, and China are among the top 10 countries for expats in terms of affordability, with Vietnam topping the list for the third time. Singapore broke the trend in Asia by being near the bottom for expat affordability.

Asian and South American countries were among the top 10 in the 2024 InterNations study on 'The Best (& Worst) Countries' for expats in terms of affordability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its personal finance index for expats, the research site noted that Vietnam topped the list for the third time in a row, followed by Colombia, Indonesia, Panama, and the Phillippines. India also made the top 10 in sixth place, followed by Mexico, Thailand, Brazil, and China.

The index considered the general cost of living, expats' satisfaction with their financial situation, and whether a respondent’s disposable household income is enough to lead a comfortable life. The survey included 53 countries, each with at least 50 respondents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top 10 Best Places for Expats to Live (Affordability, 2024) Vietnam

Colombia

Indonesia {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panama

Philippines

India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mexico

Thailand

Brazil {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China

Vietnam defends spot for third consecutive time: 86 per cent of expats in the country rated the cost of living positively, 65 per cent are satisfied with their financial situation in Vietnam, and 68 per cent rated their disposable household income as more than comfortable enough.

Colombia climbs ranks to second spot: Colombia improved its position in the ranking from #7 in 2023 to #2 this year. Over 85 per cent rated the cost of living positively, and 91 per cent agreed that disposable household incomes are enough to live comfortably, and only 11 per cent are dissatisfied with their salaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indonesia offers more for less, say respondents: It ranked second after Panama in terms of financial satisfaction, with 72 per cent reporting happiness, 69 per cent rated cost of living positively in Indonesia.

Who Are At the Bottom? Canada took the last position at #53, with expats reporting inflation hurting food prices, rent and mortgages. Around 66 per cent rated expenses negatively.

The next worst was Finland at #52 — it was notably the biggest loser, tanking from #30 in 2023 to near the bottom this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Breaking the trend in Asia, Singapore made it to the bottom at #48 and 75 per cent of the expats surveyed rated the cost of living negatively.

Trends in the Bottom 10 (Affordability, 2024) Kuwait

Türkiye {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bahrain

New Zealand

Singapore {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Norway

Ireland

United Kingdom {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finland

Canada

Trends to Note Only one of the top 10 was a new name. Brazil edged out Malaysia, which still made it to #11.

Six of the top 10 countries are Asian and performed "very well" across all factors of consideration: Vietnam (1st), Indonesia (3rd), the Philippines (5th), India (6th), Thailand (8th), and China (10th).

Four of the top 10 countries are in Latin America: Colombia (2nd) is joined by Panama (4th), Mexico (7th), and Brazil (9th). Expats are reportedly "very satisfied" across parameters.

South Korea made the biggest improvement in the overall list, jumping to #15 from #23 last year.

Denmark climbed from #47 last year to #32 in 2024, and Hong Kong went from #43 to #28.

Bahrain, meanwhile, tanked to #43 in 2024 from #27 last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!