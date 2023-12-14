World Central Banks Signal Victory Over Inflation Is In Sight
Paul Hannon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Dec 2023, 05:49 PM IST
SummaryThe Bank of England held rates steady and the European Central Bank was expected to do the same.
The Bank of England kept rates steady on Thursday just before the European Central Bank was expected to do the same as the rich world’s central banks begin to reposition themselves for a world in which inflation is under control.
