World Central Banks Signal Victory Over Inflation Is In Sight

The Bank of England kept rates steady on Thursday just before the European Central Bank was expected to do the same as the rich world’s central banks begin to reposition themselves for a world in which inflation is under control.

The decisions come a day after the Federal Reserve held its benchmark federal-funds rate steady at a 22-year high. Fed officials penciled in three interest-rate cuts for 2024, according to projections released after their two-day meeting.

Faster-than-expected declines in inflation over recent months and signs that economic growth and labor markets are cooling on both sides of the Atlantic have led to a rapid rethink among major central banks, which had until recently signaled a lengthy period of high rates.

The shift marks a turning point for a global economy that for months had been laboring under high interest rates, high inflation and—outside the U.S.—low growth amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza rage on.

Expectations that central banks are about to declare victory against the most dramatic bout of inflation since the 1970s and start lowering rates have ignited a global rally in stocks and pushed down government bond yields.

The prospect of lower rates as early as next year could herald a period of stronger growth and could even have political implications in places, like the U.S., where high-stake elections take place next year.

With the level of inflation, interest rates and growth varying across the world, there remain nuances in the approach of central banks, reflecting local constraints.

On Thursday, the Bank of England said it was too early to think about lowering its key interest rate, a contrast with the Fed, which the previous day pivoted away from raising borrowing costs to considering when to lower them.

In the U.S., job creation has slowed and economic growth may have declined to an annual 1% rate in the three months through December from a racy 5% in the previous quarter, according to estimates by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Europe has so far avoided a deep recession, but its economy has been stagnant for over a year, and unemployment is edging up in places. Inflation has declined to 3.1% in the U.S. and 2.4% in the 20-nation eurozone.

U.S. and European stock markets jumped after the Fed’s decision, while government bond yields slumped.

The European Central Bank is expected to keep its deposit rate at 4% for a second straight meeting later Thursday, and to open the door to rate cuts next year.

The Swiss National Bank on Thursday kept interest rates on hold at 1.75% and policy makers reduced their inflation forecast for next year. That suggests the bank could cut rates as soon as March, analysts said.

While the cycle of rate increases has likely ended, barring a fresh surge in inflation, the impact of central banks’ recent hikes will continue to unfold for months or years. Loan and mortgage rates, for example, adjust upwards over time as they are renewed, not immediately.

That raises a key risk for central banks: If they hold interest rates high for too long, it will create unnecessary pain in the economy and labor markets. As inflation falls, the inflation-adjusted interest rate naturally rises, meaning that central banks need to cut rates to keep policy the same.

Investors now expect the Fed and ECB to cut rates by as much as 1.5 percentage point next year, starting as soon as March. That change in expectations has already lowered the cost of taking out new loans for the purchase of houses and other items.

“We’re aware of the risk that we would hang on too long," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday. “We’re very focused on not making that mistake."

Rapid rate cuts, though, would likely raise questions about whether central banks overdid it in responding to high inflation over the past 18 months.

Still, after being wrong-footed by inflation last year, central bankers also worry about a rebound in inflation rates if they lift their foot off the brake too soon. They have warned that the “last mile," from 3% to 2% inflation, could prove the hardest in returning price growth to target.

While the BOE Thursday also announced that it would leave its key rate unchanged for a third straight meeting, it warned against expecting a cut soon.

“We’ve come a long way this year," said BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey. “But there is still some way to go. We’ll continue to watch the data closely, and take the decisions necessary to get inflation all the way back to 2%."

Underlining its caution, three of the BOE’s nine policy makers voted to raise the key interest rate to 5.5% from 5.25%. The U.K.’s central bank also warned that a further rise in its key rate may be needed if there were signs of a pickup in inflation. Earlier Thursday, Norway’s central bank raised its key rate to 4.5% from 4.25%, but indicated that was likely to be its last move to tighten policy.

“The policy rate will likely be kept at 4.5 percent for some time ahead," said Norges Bank Gov. Ida Wolden Bache. “We see that the economy is cooling down, but inflation is still too high."

BOE policy makers are particularly wary of seeing too early a fall in borrowing costs for households and businesses because the U.K.’s rate of inflation is above that of many of its peers. British prices were 4.6% higher than a year earlier in the latest reading.

However, like the eurozone, the U.K. has suffered economic stagnation since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year, and faces another year of weak growth in 2024. Economists warn that if the ECB and the BOE hold their key rates at current levels for too long, they risk pushing Europe’s economy into recession, and inflation rates below their 2% targets.

That would be an even greater risk if a divergence between U.S.and European interest rates were to lead to a strengthening of the euro and the British pound against the U.S. dollar, further weakening European exports.

Updates to follow as news develops.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com and Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com