World Central Banks Signal Victory Over Inflation Is In Sight

In the U.S., job creation has slowed and economic growth may have declined to an annual 1% rate in the three months through December from a racy 5% in the previous quarter, according to estimates by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Europe has so far avoided a deep recession, but its economy has been stagnant for over a year, and unemployment is edging up in places. Inflation has declined to 3.1% in the U.S. and 2.4% in the 20-nation eurozone.